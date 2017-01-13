NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne in No. 88 for two races apiece

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne will be among the drivers to take turns behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in 2017, as both drivers are slated to drive the car for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, according to an announcement from JRM on Thursday.

Earnhardt will drive the No. 88 “all-star” car for short track events at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 18 and again at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway on Sept. 8. Meanwhile, Kahne will climb behind the wheel for restrictor-plate races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 25 and at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on May 6.

JR Motorsports Director of Engineering Scott Radel will be the crew chief for both Earnhardt and Kahne in their Xfinity Series efforts.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to be atop the pit box for these four races with Dale and Kasey behind the wheel,” Radel said. “JRM has had tremendous success over the past three seasons, and the ability to field a fifth entry is one that will help continue building on that momentum in 2017.”

The No. 88 a fifth entry from the JR Motorsports stable, with the other four entries piloted by full-time Xfinity Series regulars Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, William Byron and Elliott Sadler.

Drivers behind the wheel of the No. 88 JRM Xfinity Series Chevrolet for other races will be announced at a later date.

