NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be behind the wheel of one of his JR Motorsports entries for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Sept. 21, and he wants to climb into the car for additional races.

“Right now I just have the fall @RichmondRaceway race on my schedule,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted. “Want to do more. Offering sponsorship packages that include one event with me in addition to 8-10 events with our 4 other cars.”

Earnhardt is a two-time champion of the Xfinity Series, winning back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999 when the series raced under the Busch Series banner. He moved to the Cup Series, full-time, in 2000 and retired from full-time competition as a driver at the end of the 2017 season. He remains a co-owner of JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Earnhardt has seven-career Xfinity Series starts at Richmond, resulting in four wins, including his most recent series win in 2016. He posted top-10 finishes in all but one of those seven races.

