NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Earnhardt Jr. treated for dehydration after Bristol race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of 2017 on Friday night in the Food City 300 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. His Friday evening on the high banks was filled with ups and downs, finally ending in the infield care center, receiving treatment for dehydration, according to a report from Motorsport.com.

“My hands were cramping pretty bad at the end of the race and I have the race tomorrow I sweated a lot today, getting in and out of both cars and I sweated a ton yesterday in Xfinity practice. It was just precautionary and preventive,” Earnhardt told Motorsport.com of his voluntary trip to the infield care center after signing autographs for some fans.

“I think this was just a smart thing to do considering how many laps we have to run tomorrow,” he said, referencing Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. “Just to be on the safe side.”

Earnhardt finished Friday night’s race 13th, the first driver one lap down, after starting 17th. He raced into the top-10, but after battling an overheating issue, he fell off the lead lap. He got back on the lead lap during a caution and raced back into the top-10, but, eventually, fell back off the lead lap.

Friday was a struggle for the retiring driver, as he qualified outside the top-30 for Saturday’s Cup race.

