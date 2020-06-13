NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Jr. in car for first Homestead race

Photo courtesy of JR Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Homestead-Miami Speedway’s four-race weekend June 13 and 14 includes two NASCAR Xfinity Series races. The first of those two races, Saturday’s Hooters 250, will have 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Poular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the lineup. The retired Cup Series driver-turned-race broadcaster and Xfinity Series team owner will start the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet from the 12th position, as a result of a random draw.

“Race day tomorrow at @HomesteadMiami,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted Friday.” Back behind the wheel of the @Hellmanns ride. Excited. Nervous. But ready.”

Earnhardt has contested one Xfinity Series race per season since retiring from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017 season. The last two seasons he entered races at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, posting finishes of fourth and fifth, respectively.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel,” Earnhardt said. “It’s definitely going to be interesting having not been in a car in almost a year to jump back in and go race without having any practice. I’m excited to get back and to get to work with Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and all of the guys on this team. We’ve been working toward this race with Hellmann’s for a while now, and I’m happy it’s finally here.”

Earnhardt is a two-time Xfinity Series champion as a driver, claiming back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999 before going full-time Cup Series racing in 2000. He has 24 wins in 141-career series starts. Earnhardt hasn’t won at Homestead-Miami. His last Xfinity Series win came at Richmond in 2016, a year in which he ran two series races.

The Hooters 250 is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. ET green flag Saturday and will be shown live on FOX.

