NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Jr. to run Homestead-Miami

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #8 Hellmann’s Chevrolet, speaks with the media prior to practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. officially announced Wednesday that he would contest the March 21, 2020, NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway from behind the wheel of a No. 8 Chevrolet sponsored by Hellmann’s and fielded by the JR Motorsports team he co-owns.

“In our sport, partnerships are everything,” JRM General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “We don’t throw the words ‘cornerstone partner’ around a lot, but when we do, Unilever (parent company of Hellmann’s) exemplifies its meaning.”

Since retiring from full-time competition as a driver in the Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season, Earnhardt has continued to run one race per season in the Xfinity Series. He ran an Xfinity race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2018 and the race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway last season. In 2019, he mentioned that his 2020 race may be the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt won back-to-back Busch (now-Xfinity) Series championships in 1998 and 1999 before making the move to full-time Cup Series racing in 2000. In 141-career series starts, he has 24 wins, the most recent coming in 2016 at Richmond. His best-career finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a second in 1999. He last drove an Xfinity Series car at Homestead in 2008.

Earnhardt posted a best finish of third in the Cup Series race at Homestead in 2013.

