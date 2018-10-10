NASCAR Xfinity: Daniel Darnstaedt suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Darnstaedt has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR as a result of a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy, NASCAR announced via its weekly penalty report Wednesday.

Darnstaedt, an engineer for the No. 66 MBM Motorsports team of Timmy Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is listed on the report as violating sections 12.1.a and 19 of the 2018 NASCAR rule book.

Two of NASCAR’s national series — the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity series — were in action last weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, but the penalty report didn’t list penalties to any race team relating to racing-related rules infractions.

