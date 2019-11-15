NASCAR Xfinity: Daniel Hemric inks deal with JR Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Daniel Hemric speaks to the media during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a year in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Daniel Hemric will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 to drive the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in 21 races.

“I want to thank Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley (Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owners) and everyone at JR Motorsports for believing in me,” Hemric said. “For a Kannapolis (N.C.) boy like me, driving for the Earnhardt family is pretty awesome. My goal here is simple—to go win races for JR Motorsports and to help their program any way that I can. I’ve raced against their cars before and I know how they’re capable of running. My focus is on finishing the Cup season out strong, but once the checkered flag flies at Homestead, we’ll set our sights on getting the No. 8 car to Victory Lane early and often next season.”

Hemric has one race remaining in his Cup Series rookie season as driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He’ll be replaced in that No. 8 entry by Tyler Reddick next year, as RCR moves Reddick from the Xfinity to the Cup series next season.

“Daniel is a solid competitor with a great personality,” JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “He’ll be a quality addition to our lineup in We’re lucky to have him. I feel like he has grown as a driver from his time in the Cup Series. That will be valuable to him with this new opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series. He’s a local Kannapolis native with a lot of determination to succeed, and I’m excited to work with him.”

Hemric has two top-10 Cup Series finishes this season, including a best finish of fifth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. In his two full seasons of Xfinity Series racing (2017 and 2018), Hemric posted 23 top-fives and 39 top-10 finishes in 66 races. He was third in the series standings last year and fourth in 2017 as a driver for RCR.

“Having Daniel on board with our No. 8 team really solidifies things for JRM in 2020,” JRM General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “It puts the team in a healthy place with four cars running for a championship again, and we can’t wait to see how Daniel will perform next year. We have a ton of confidence in him and in the company’s direction.”

