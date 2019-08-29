NASCAR Xfinity: Darlington Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series opens the Labor Day weekend, throwback weekend, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. Saturday’s race is the 24th race of the 2019 Xfinity Series season, so its the first in a three-race stretch to end the 26-race regular season.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers has dominated the Xfinity Series victory lane at Darlington, including Denny Hamlin with five Xfinity wins at the track. He is one of the Cup Series regulars on the 39-driver preliminary entry list for Saturday’s race. The other is Ryan Blaney.

Qualifying for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 4 p.m. Qualifying will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network, with NBC having the race broadcast.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW at Darlington Raceway:

