NASCAR Xfinity: Darlington Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off a NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with Saturday’s running of the Sport Clips Help a Hero 200. Counting Saturday’s race, three remain in the 2018 regular season.

With Saturday’s race being a companion event to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, several Cup Series drivers are on the entry list for the Xfinity race, including defending race winner Denny Hamlin. Other Cup Series drivers on the entry list for the Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 include Chase Elliott, Ty Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain moves from the No. 4 Johnny Davis-owned entry to Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42.

Qualifying for the Sport Clips 200 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will air live on the NBC Sports Network, with coverage slated to shift to NBC for the race.

Below, is the entry list for the Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway: