NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash kicks off at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 edition of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program kicks off Saturday with the running of the Alsco 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and will continue through the following three-consecutive races at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 12, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 27 and Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 4.

“We had worked with our tracks and our teams and drivers on this as well, and we just found that it worked well for all of our partners and the fans,” NASCAR Vice President of Racing Operations John Bobo said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “Dash 4 Cash is just a great moment that kind of re-energizes the season as we turn the corner into summer, and I also love it because it highlights our emerging stars and gives some real attention to them, as well. I’m a fan of Dash 4 Cash, and I think it’s always worked well, even from the racing format. I think it really showcases their abilities.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars are prohibited from competing in the four races that make up the Dash 4 Cash program in which Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers content for a $100,000 bonus in each race.

The highest-finishing driver among the four eligible in each race wins the bonus. That bonus winner, plus the three highest-finishing Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers, otherwise, will be eligible to compete for the bonus in the next race of the program.

The four drivers vying for the bonus at Bristol were determined by the finishing order of the March 30 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. Michael Annett, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick will compete for the bonus in the Bristol race after being the four highest-finishing series title-eligible drivers at Texas.

Comcast, the parent company of Xfinity, also has announced at total of $120,000 in grants awarded to Veteran Services Organizations in the markets of each of the four tracks hosting Dash 4 Cash races for Internet Essentials Digital Rally Points for local veterans.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response to the charitable component of Dash 4 Cash last year, and this year, we hope to make an even bigger difference by tripling the contribution and focusing on our local military heroes who have given so much to our country,” Comcast Vice President for Brand Partnerships Matt Lederer said. “Like all of us, the veteran community depends on the internet to succeed and stay connected. These Internet Essentials Digital Rally Points will be technology hubs where veterans can get online to take digital skills classes, apply for health benefits or jobs, file claims, access medical information, or find support networks.”

