NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off at Phoenix International Raceway

BY AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s DC Solar 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway kicks off the 2017 edition of the series’ Dash 4 Cash program. As in recent years past, a $100,000 bonus will be awarded to the team of an Xfinity Series championship-eligible driver in each of the four races that make up the program. If the same drivers wins the bonus in all four races, he/she will receive an additional $600,000 to bring the combined payout for all four races $1 million.

Also, if a driver wins two Dash 4 Cash bonuses, that driver will receive playoff benefits equal to a race win.

With NASCAR going to a three-stage format for races in its three national series, the heat format for Dash 4 Cash races has been eliminated. Instead, the two highest-finishing eligible drivers in each of the first two stages of each Dash 4 Cash race will battle for that race’s $100,000 bonus in the third and final stage of the race. The highest finisher of the four at race’s end will be the bonus winner for that race.

In addition to this weekend’s Phoenix race, other races in this year’s Dash 4 Cash program include the April 22 race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, the April 29 race at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway and the June 3 race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)