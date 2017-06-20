NASCAR Xfinity: Dave Rogers takes new position at Joe Gibbs Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing has named one of its former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs, Dave Rogers, to the position Technical Director of its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations.

“I really appreciate the support I’ve received over the past couple of months, allowing me to take care of what I needed to in my personal life,” Rogers said. “This position really excites me, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Steve (deSouza), our crew chiefs and everyone in our Xfinity Series shop on all aspects of competition.”

Rogers started the 2017 Cup Series season as crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Cup Series rookie Daniel Suarez, but took an indefinite leave of absence in March for undisclosed personal reasons. He was a crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2005, spending time in both the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series efforts in 2017 include the No. 19 full-time entry for driver Matt Tifft and a couple of entries shared by JGR’s stable of Cup Series drivers, including Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez and Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones.

