NASCAR Xfinity: David Starr sidelined by flu

David Starr, driver of the #08 TicketSmarter/Special Report Ford, at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022.

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Starr will be sidelined by the flu for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. B.J. McLeod will substitute for Starr behind the wheel of the No. 08 SS Green Light Racing Ford.

“I am disappointed to share that I will miss this weekend’s race at Nashville,” a Twitter post from Starr (@starr_racing) on Thursday read. “I have not been feeling 100% this week. Initially, I felt like I had a cold, but then I got a fever and that’s when I knew I might be sicker than I thought. Fortunately, I tested negative for COVID-19, but tested positive for the flu. With a log of rest, I hope to be back to 100 percent soon.

“As a race car driver, you never want to step out of the car for any reason. I cannot thank my good friend B.J. McLeod enough for filling in for me while I recover. I know my No. 08 TicketSmarter Ford Mustang is in good hands with B.J. Thank you to the SS Green Light team for everything. And a huge thank you to my fans and sponsors for understanding.”

The Nashville race will be the first Xfinity Series race of the season for McLeod, but he has 161-career starts in the series, including five as recently as 2021.In. 2022, he has raced for the Live Fast team he co-owns with former driver Matt Tifft.

Starr has attempted to qualify for 11 of the 14 Xfinity races, so far, this season, making seven of them. He has a season-beast finish of 21st at Texas Motor Speedway.

