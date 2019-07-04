NASCAR Xfinity: Daytona International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway NASCAR nighttime doubleheader Friday night with the running of the Circle K Firecracker 250. It’ll be the series’ second race of the season and DIS and the third and final superspeedway race of the year.

Forty-one drivers/teams are on the entry list to vie for 38 starting spots, even with the withdrawal of the No. 81 Xtreme Concepts Racing team and driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Kaulig Racing has three entries for Friday night, including one that will be driven by former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger. He’ll have teammates in Ross Chastain and the team’s full-time driver, Justin Haley.

Xfinity Series regular Michael Annett is the most recent series winner at Daytona, kicking off the 2019 season with a win there in February. Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Firecracker 250, but he’s not on the entry list for Friday night’s race. Despite the long list of entrants, it is void of Cup Series regulars.

Qualifying for the Circle K Firecracker 250 is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. ET Friday, and the race is scheduled for an approximate 7:30 p.m. green flag. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for the Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

