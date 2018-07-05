NASCAR Xfinity: Daytona International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway NASCAR weekend with Friday night’s running of the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250.

Forty-one cars are on the entry list for Friday night’s race, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in Chase Elliott as he continues to substitute for the suspended Spencer Gallagher in the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevy entry.

William Byron won last year’s Firecracker 250 for JR Motorsports, but as he’s moved to the Cup Series for 2018, he’s not entered for Friday’s race. Current Xfinity Series regular for JR Motorsports, Tyler Reddick, is the most recent winner at Daytona, winning the season-opener there in February.

Qualifying for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway: