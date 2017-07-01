NASCAR Xfinity: Daytona International Speedway race postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed until noon ET Saturday. The race began, as scheduled, shorly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, but was red-flagged after 11 laps because of rain.

The yellow flag waved for rain on lap seven with Blake Koch leading, Ben Kennedy in second and pole sitter Brennan Poole in third. All three had spent time in the lead in the opening laps.

As a result of the schedule change, live TV coverage moves from NBCSN to CNBC.

