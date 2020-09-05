NASCAR Xfinity: Denny Hamlin pulls double-duty at Darlington

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 22: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 22, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin, one of the 2020 championship favorites in the NASCAR Cup Series, will pull double-duty at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, running the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, the first race of the 10-race Cup Series playoffs. He’ll drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will be Hamlin’s 13th-series race at Darlington. Five of his 17-career Xfinity Series wins have come at Darlington, including his most recent series win in 2017. Hamlin also is a three-time Cup Series winner at the South Carolina track.

Hamlin hasn’t contested an Xfinity Series race since last year’s Darlington race, his only series race in 2019. He took the checkered flag first in that race, but his car failed post-race inspection, so he was disqualified and credited with a last-place finish. He finished fourth in the Xfinity race at Darlington in 2018, also his only race in the Xfinity Series that season.

Hamlin will start last in the 37-car field Saturday, as the race will be Hamlin’s first Xfinity race of the season and the No. 54 is a part-time entry.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway:

