NASCAR Xfinity: Denny Hamlin pulls out of Darlington race

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing originally planned to have one of its NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Denny Hamlin behind the wheel of its No. 18 Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Ibstead another of JGR’s Cup Series drivers, Christopher Bell, will drive the No. 18 in the Xfinity race.

According to a statement from the race team Wednesday, Hamlin has opted to sit out Saturday’s race because of the lingering effects of a crash Hamlin was involved in during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 28.

Hamlin still will contest Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500

Cup Series race at Darlington, the first race of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs.

“I have had some soreness in my neck, back, and hips from the wreck on Sunday,” Hamlin said. “I feel like the right thing for me to do is to sit out the Xfinity Series race and put 100 percent of my focus on getting ready for this weekend’s Cup Series playoff race.”

Hamlin heads into the Cup playoffs sixt in the standings, 27 points behind leader and regular-series champion Chase Elliott. Hamlin has nine wins at Darlington across NASCAR’s national series, including four in the Cup Series. He is the defending winner of the Cook Out Southern 500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).