NASCAR Xfinity: Denny Hamlin’s Michigan win encumbered, crew chief suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced the suspensions of two crew chiefs Wednesday, as a result of rules infractions committed during the Michigan International Speedway/Gateway Motorsports racce weekend, including the two-race suspension of Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team that won Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 Xfinity Series race at Michigan. The No. 20 was driven by Denny Hamlin at MIS.

Hamlin’s win was deemed encumbered by NASCAR because of an issue with the splitter in post-race inspection. It was not flat. In addition to Gabehart’s two-race suspension, the team was docked 25 owner points. Hamlin, as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular, does not collect driver points in the Xfinity Series.

“The rules on the Xfinity side say your splitter has to be perfectly flat,” Joe Gibbs Racing Vice President of Racing Operations Jimmy Makar said Thursday morning in an interview on “The Morning Drive” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “There was some shape on the splitter that didn’t quite meet the rules the way it was supposed to be. It was an unfortunate thing that happened. We were a little off what we were supposed to be. We have to look back at that and how it happened and why and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

According to Makar, JGR will not appeal the penalties.

Bruce Cook, crew chief on the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was assessed a one-race suspension because the No. 02 truck didn’t meet height requirements in post-race inspection at Gateway after the Drivn’ For Linemen 200 at Gateway on Saturday night. As a result, driver Austi Hill’s 14th-place finish was classified by NASCAR as encumbered. In addition to Cook’s suspension, the team was docked 10 owner points and Hill lost 10 driver points.

One other penalty was issued in the Xfinity Series. Jeff Meendering, crew chief on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of driver Cole Custer, was fined $5,000, because at least one lug nut was missing or not properly secured after the race at Michigan.

