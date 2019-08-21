NASCAR Xfinity: Dexter Bean to run Road America

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 20: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Dexter Bean poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dexter Bean is expected to make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2019 season Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 90 DGM Racing entry.

“Dexter will be back behind the wheel in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America on Saturday, August 24, driving the No. 90 for DGM Racing! How many of you will be there to cheer him on?” read a a post on Bean’s Facebook page.

Bean has 14-career Xfinity Series starts between 2006 and 2018, including the 2017 race at Road America. He finished 26th in that race. His career-best Xfinity Series finish, to date, was a 23rd at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in 2016.

Bean also has one-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and three in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, all coming in 2009.

