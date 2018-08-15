NASCAR Xfinity: DGM Racing mechanic suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report following the race weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn (Monster Energy Cup and Camping World Truck series) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington (Xfinity Series) was a short one. The only penalty listed was an indefinite suspension for Adam P. Nelson for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

Nelson was a mechanic on the road crew the Mario Gosselin-owned DGM Racing team. DGM Racing fields the No. 36 for Alex Labbe and the No. 90 for multiple drivers. Road-course veteran Andy Lally drove the No. 90 at Mid-Ohio.

