NASCAR Xfinity: DGM Racing spotter dies after auto accident

Photo from Richard Petty Motorsports spotter Freddie Kraft, via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Campbell, a spotter for DGM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, died July 24, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained the previous week in an automobile accident on his way to an airport to travel to Texas Motor Speedway for a July 18 Xfinity Series race there. He was 34.

“’Our eyes in the sky’ takes on a whole new meaning today as Brad Campbell now watches over us from the Heavens. Brad was also an EMT, and in true EMT fashion he is now saving lives through organ donation,” a tweet from the race team (@dgm_racing_) read.

Campbell, a Ringgold, Ga., native, also served as an EMT in New York City during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. He was an organ donor.

A GoFundMe page was set up before Campbell’s death to help his family. As of Thursday afternoon, the effort had reached $13,544, surpassing a goal of $10,000.

DGM Racing entries, driven by Josh Williams, Alex Labbe and Dexter Bean, carried decals honoring Campbell in the July 25 race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas. Williams’ car also had Campbell’s name over the driver-side window.

“You never know what life is going to throw at you. Hold your loved ones close and be thankful for the life you have been given. We will miss you Brad You were one cool dude, thank you for being a part of the @dgm_racing_ family #ClearBy2PullinAway,” Williams (@Josh6Williams) tweeted.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).