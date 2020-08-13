NASCAR Xfinity: DGM Racing wins appeal

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 19: Crew members push the #90 Larue Snowblowers/rousseau Chevrolet, driven by Alex Labbe through the garage area prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 19, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, NASCAR Xfinity Series team DGM Racing won an appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel, reversing penalties issued by NASCAR after the team, with driver Alex Labbe, made laps at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course in a qualifying session for an SCCA event.

“We are humbled an proud to be a part of the NASCAR family,” a statement from the race team Wednesday read. “Today’s ruling that overturned the penalties levied against us is proof that the appeals process works. We are thankful for the time and effort put forth by NASCAR in seeking the ultimate truth. A special thank you goes out to our fans and sponsors that never lost faith and supported us throughout this. We must now put our focus back on trying to win races.”

The NASCAR penalties, issued Aug. 4, included a 50,000 fine for car owner Mario Gosselin and the loss of 75 owner and driver points for the team and Labbe. The penalties were issued, because NASCAR saw Labbe’s participation in the event at the Daytona road course as an unfair advantage in the upcoming Xfinity Series race on the course, scheduled for Saturday. All three of NASCAR’s national series are competing on the DIS road course for the first time this weekend, none of them with practice.

NASCAR’s stance in issuing the penalties was that Labbe’s participation was in violation of NASCAR rules, because he entered the SCCA event with a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro that NASCAR thought was too close to his Xfinity Series car. According to section 5.1.a of the 2020 Xfinity Series rule book, “Private vehicle testing by any race team, employee, contractor, affiliate, associate, subsidiary, or surrogate is strictly prohibited.” Section 5.1.d goes on to state, “NASCAR, in its sole discretion, will determine in advance what constitutes an authorized test. In general, only tests conducted under the NASCAR National Series Unified Testing policy are considered to be authorized tests,” according to an NBC Sports article.

