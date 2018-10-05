NASCAR Xfinity: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dover (Del.) International Speedway will play host to the elimination race of the first round of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs Saturday with the running of the Bar Harbor 200. At the checkered flag, the playoff field will be whittled to eight drivers, down from 12.

Forty drivers/teams are on the entry list for Saturday’s race, but absent from the list is defending race winner Ryan Blaney. Blaney isn’t eligible to compete in Saturday’s race, as Cup drivers are prohibited from competing in Xfinity Series playoff races. Xfinity Series regular-season champion Justin Allgaier won at Dover in May.

Qualifying for the Bar Harbor 200 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 3 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the complete entry list for Saturday’s Bar Harbor 200 at Dover International Speedway: