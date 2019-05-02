NASCAR Xfinity: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Allied Steel Buildings 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is the middle race of a NASCAR tripleheader at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. It’s also the fourth and final race in the 2019 edition of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program.

Tyler Reddick, Gray Gaulding, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe will be the four drivers going for the final $100,000 D4C bonus of the year, courtesy of their finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 27. They are among the 38 entrants for the Dover race. No Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are entered in the Xfinity race, as NASCAR rules bar them from entering Dash 4 Cash races.

Xfinity Series regulars won both series races at Dover in 2018. Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Allied Steel Buildings 200, and Bell was victorious at Dover last October.

Qualifying for Saturday’s race is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race slated for an approximate 1:30 p.m. start. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).