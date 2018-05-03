NASCAR Xfinity: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be the meat in the NASCAR national-series tripleheader weekend sandwich at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with the running of the One Main Financial 200 on Saturday.

Saturday’s Xfinity race will be the fourth and final race of the 2018 edition of the Dash 4 Cash program. The four drivers vying for the final $100,000 D4C bonus of the year will be JR Motorsports teammates Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Ryan Sieg. Sieg replaces Spencer Gallagher in the Dover Dash 4 Cash battle, as Gallagher has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for a violation of the substance abuse policy.

GMS Racing hasn’t made an official announcement revealing Gallagher’s replacement, but one of the team’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers, Johnny Sauter, will be Gallagher’s replacement, according to multiple reports.

With Saturday’s race part of the Dash 4 Cash program, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers aren’t allowed to compete, so both of the winners of the two Xfinity Series races at DIS last year — Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney — won’t be in the race. There will be no previous Dover winners in Saturday’s race.

Forty-one drivers are on the entry list for the One Main Financial 200, so as long as none of the entrants withdraw, one driver/team will not make the race.

Qualifying is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Both are slated to be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s One Main Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway: