NASCAR Xfinity: Dover International Speedway race start time pushed up an hour

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has modified its weekend schedule at Dover (Del.) International, moving the green flag of the One Main Financial 200 Xfinity Series race up an hour to 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The change is a result of rain in the Saturday weather forecast. DIS does not have lights, so racing into the night in case of a rain delay is not possible.

Saturday’s schedule also is slated to include Xfinity Series qualifying and the second and third of three weekend practice sessions for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Aside from the change of the Xfinity Series race start time, the remainder of Saturday’s schedule at Dover still is up in the air.

The Xfinity Series is part of a tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway, the approximate start time of Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 5 p.m. ET, remains unchanged. As of now, Sunday’s Cup Series race still is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. ET start.

All three races, in addition to their respective qualifying sessions, may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

