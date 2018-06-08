NASCAR Xfinity: Dylan Lupton, JGL Racing part ways

By AMANDA VINCENT

Driver Dylan Lupton and JGL Racing have parted ways and neither will be competing in the LTi Printing 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday.

“Due to unfortunate circumstances, I will not be competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway, nor will I be returning to JGL Racing for the remainder of the 2018 season,” a statement from Lupton on Thursday read. “I appreciate the opportunity I had to drive for James Whitener (JGL owner) and I wish him and JGL Racing the best in their future endeavors. I’m re-focusing my efforts to secure a competitive ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and look forward to announcing my plans for the rest of the 2018 season when appropriate. I’d like to thank all of my marketing partners, family, friends and the fans for their continued support.”

JGL Racing announced via Twitter Thursday evening that it would not field its No. 28 at MIS, but not before an exchange between driver and team via the social media platform.

“We wish @LuptonDylan nothing but the best of luck in his future racing career. While our owner is dealing with health issues, the reason Dylan has left our team is he stated that due to non sponsor payments on his end he would not be able to meet his contractual payments with us,” the race team (@JGLRacing) tweeted.

Lupton seemed to take offense to JGL Racing’s public disclosure.

“I tried to keep this as professional as I could. It’s sad you have chosen to take this path, however you have the facts distorted and if you wish to discuss this in a public forum then I would be glad to,” read a comment from Lupton on JGL’s original tweet.

JGL formerly was a two-car Xfinity Series team, fielding the No. 24 for Kaz Grala, in addition to the No. 28 that was driven by Lupton. But, in May, Grala announced that the team was shuttering its No. 24 program, and the team confirmed, citing health issues for team owner James Whitener. The team recently announced that Whitener is experiencing liver failure and needs a transplant.

Grala has rebounded with Fury Race Cars, a new team to the Xfinity Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).