NASCAR Xfinity: Dylan Lupton sticks with JGL Racing for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

JGL Racing announced Wednesday that Dylan Lupton is remaining with the team as driver of the No. 28 Ford in at least 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2018, beginning with the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17.

“I’m very excited to return to JGL Racing in 2018,” Lupton said. “We continued to improve throughout the 2017 season, and I was able to gain valuable experience that will help tremendously in the new season. With the switch to Ford over the off-season and our new alliance with Roush Fenway Racing, I am confident that we will be competitive right out of the gate. I would like to thank James Whitener and the whole JGL Racing organization for this opportunity.”

Lupton drove JGL’s No. 24 in 14 Xfinity races in 2017, posting a best finish of 12th at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, his first start of the season. In all, Lupton has 24-career starts in the Xfinity Series, also running partial schedules in 2015 and 2016. He has one-career top-10 finish — a ninth-place showing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington in 2015.

“I am extremely happy we were able to put something together and have Dylan back with us for the 2018 season,” JGL Racing owner James Whitener said. “Dylan gained valuable experience in the 2017 season and went to many tracks for the first time, which will all help him in 2018. Also, Dylan became a great fit with our team and really became a part of our family. We look forward to his continued growth and think he has some exciting times ahead of him in the No. 28 Ford.”

Lupton will have a teammate in Kaz Grala in 2018. Grala already has been named driver of JGL’s No. 24 for 2018.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).