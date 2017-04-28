NASCAR Xfinity: Dylan Lupton’s stint with JGL Racing begins at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dylan Lupton has joined JGL Racing’s “Young Guns” program to become a part of the team’s stable of drivers that share driving duties behind the wheel of JGL’s No. 24 Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Lupton’s first turn behind the wheel of the No. 24 will be Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and excited to start this venture with JGL Racing,” Lupton said. “I feel strongly that this is the right home for me and gives me the best chance to succeed. I cannot wait for Richmond and look forward to growing this program with the No. 24 team.”

Other drivers taking turns driving the No. 24 this year include Scott Lagasse Jr., Corey LaJoie, Drew Herring and Jeb Burton.

The Richmond race is one of seven for which Lupton is slated to drive the No. 24, but there is a possibility more races will be added to Lupton’s docket. Other races JGL plans to put Lupton in its car includes the June 3 race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway; the June 10 race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; the June 24 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton; the Aug. 5 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, the Aug. 12 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and the Aug. 27 race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

“We are excited to add Dylan to our Young Guns program, and he is someone that we have watched for the last few years and felt he was a perfect fit,” JGL Racing owner James Whitener said. “His schedule will have a good mix of races, which will allow him tho showcase his talents in the No. 24 Toyota.”

Lupton has 10-career starts in the Xfinity Series — eight in 2015 and two last season. His best series finish, to date, was a ninth-place finish at Mid-Ohio in 2015. Lupton also made four starts in NASCAR’s Cup Series last season.

