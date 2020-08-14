NASCAR Xfinity: Earl Bamber makes debut with RCR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Earl Bamber will make his NASCAR debut Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Daytona International Speedway road course. He’ll start 29th in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

“I’ve dreamed about competing in NASCAR my entire life, so I am so thankful to Richard Childress, KCMG and everyone who has played a role in creating this opportunity for me,” Bamber said. “I know that RCR has a storied history of cultivating talent and will give me all of the tools I need to succeed. I’m looking forward to the race.”

Bamber, a native of New Zealand, has competed in seven WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events on the Daytona road course, resulting in four podium finishes. Overall, he has five wins in 50 series races. Bamber also was a part of two 24 Hours of Le Mans championships in 2015 and 2017.

Saturday’s race will be first for the Xfinity Series on the road course at Daytona. Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe will start on the front row.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Saturday’s UNOH 188:

