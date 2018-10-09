NASCAR Xfinity: eight drivers advance to round two of playoffs

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Bar Harbor 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway was the third race of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, making it the elimination race of the first round. As a result, four drivers were eliminated, while eight others keep their championship chances going.

Christopher Bell was the race winner at Dover. He was the only driver to advance to playoff round two through race wins as winner of two of the three races in the opening round. Drivers advancing on points included Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler, Tyler Reddick, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric.

Brandon Jones and Ryan Truex were eliminated, despite top-10 finishes at Dover. Jones finished sixth and Truex 10th.

Ross Chastain and Matt Tifft battled for the final playoff advancement spot late in the race. That battle included both drivers’ involvement in a late-race, three-car incident that also involved Chase Briscoe. Chastain was 13th at the checkered flag and Tifft 15th. At one point late in the race, the two drivers were tied in the points standings, as they ran, but at the checkered flag, Tifft had a three-point advantage on Chastain, and as a result, took the final spot in the second round, or round of eight.

Below, is the points standings among the remaining eight playoff drivers:

1. Christopher Bell, 3044 points

2. Justin Allgaier, 3039

3. Daniel Hemric, 3013

4. Cole Custer, 3011

4. Elliott Sadler, 3011

6. Tyler Reddick, 3010

7. Matt Tifft, 3003

8. Austin Cindric, 3001

