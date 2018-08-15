NASCAR Xfinity: Elliott Sadler announces retirement

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR veteran racer Elliott Sadler announced Wednesday morning that the 2018 race season would be his last as a full-time NASCAR driver. He posted a statement on his website, ElliottSadler.com, and his official social media accounts. Below, is that statement:

The bulk of Sadler’s NASCAR career was spent in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, most recently the Xfinity Series. He has 383-career starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in 13 wins, 102 top-fives and 219 top-10 finishes. He has finished the last two complete seasons second in the standings and is second in points after 21 races in 2018. In all, he has finished seasons second in the standings four times.

Sadler began his NASCAR national-level competition with partial schedules in the Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 1995 and 1996, going full-time in the series in 1997. After a couple of full-time seasons in that series, he went full-time Cup Series racing in 1999, first for Wood Brothers Racing. He also raced in the Cup Series for teams including Robert Yates Racing, Evernham Motorsports and Richard Petty Motorsports. Sadler won three times in the Cup Series, first for Wood Brothers at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2001 and twice for Robert Yates in 2004 before returning to the Xfinity Series for Kevin Harvick Inc. in 2011.

Sadler has 438-career starts in the Cup Series, including three races for Tommy Baldwin Racing last year. Since his return to the Xfinity Series, Sadler has raced for teams including KHI, Richard Childress Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports. He has been the driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports entry since 2016.

Sadler has yet to win in 2018, but has 10 top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes in the first 21 races. His last win came at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in He won three times that season.

