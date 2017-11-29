NASCAR Xfinity: Elliott Sadler named Most Popular Driver

By AMANDA VINCENT

Elliott Sadler has been named the Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the second-consecutive year. The yearly honor is a fan-voted award presented by the National Motorsports Press Association.

“It’s unreal to be voted the NXS Most Popular Driver for a second year in a row,” Sadler said. “To win this award given by the fans is truly an honor. I’m so grateful for each and every fan who took time out of their day to vote; it’s humbling. I can’t thank NASCAR and my fans enough for honoring me with this award once again. This is incredible. I want to thank everyone who voted, my wife Amanda, and our kids, and all of our sport’s loyal fan base.”

The 2017 edition of the award is Sadler’s third in the Xfinity Series, as he also was voted the series’ Most Popular Driver in 2011. It’s also the sixth-straight for a driver while a part of the JR Motorsports driving stable and makes Sadler the third driver to win the award three times, joining Kenny Wallace and Brad Keselowski.

Sadler also finished second in the championship race for the second-consecutive year in 2017 after an eighth-place finish in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18. Prior to the start of the 12-driver, seven-race playoffs, Sadler was recognized as the 2017 Xfinity Series regular-season champion.

