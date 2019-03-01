NASCAR Xfinity: Elliott Sadler returns for two races

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 19: Elliott Sadler speaks to the media as one of the 12 remaining drivers eligible to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Media Day at Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on September 19, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Elliott Sadler is coming out of retirement for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races with Kaulig Racing, the race team announced Thursday. He’ll drive the team’s No. 10 Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway in his home state of Virginia on April 12 and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 14.

“I said I would only return to the race track if the right opportunity came along, and this is it,” Sadler said. “I’m thrilled to partner with Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kaulig Racing for these two races and team up with Ross Chastain behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevy. I believe in the mission of Nutrien Ag Solutions, as they help farmers lead the field, and they wanted me to put my helmet back on to do the same at Richmond and Las Vegas.”

Sadler, a veteran of both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, retired from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2018 season, vacating the driver’s seat in the No. 1 JR Motorsports entry in the Xfinity Series. After racing in the Xfinity (then-Busch) Series in the mid to late-1990s. He made the move to the Cup Series. He returned to full-time competition in the Xfinity Series in 2011, racing for teams including Kevin Harvick Inc., Richard Childress Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports. In 395-career Xfinity Series starts, Sadler won 13 races and posted 106 top-fives and 226 top-10 finishes. He finished second in the standings four seasons between 2011 and 2018.

In the Cup Series, Sadler won three times in 438 races.

“We are so excited to have Elliott drive for us at Kaulig Racing,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “Elliott and I grew up racing together at South Boston (Va.) Speedway, so to have him race for us at his home track is special. We have a great partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, who are huge supporters of Elliott, so it is a win-win for our team.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).