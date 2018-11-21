NASCAR Xfinity: Elliott Sadler has security issue at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Ford EcoBoost 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series 2018 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17 was the final race for Elliott Sadler as a full-time NASCAR driver. His final weekend, though, got off to a rough start in the form of an altercation with track security guard. A guard at a gate into the track’s infield denied Sadler entry when he arrived at HMS on Nov. 16, because the driver wasn’t able to present his parking pass.

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, 23 years, and that’s the first time, ever, ever, that me and the gate guard, if I did not have a parking pass yet because I just landed, that he and I couldn’t have a common sense discussion; here’s my annual, look I’m a driver. I told security, ‘ride with me. I’ll show you where I’m going. I’ll bring you back out here.’ First time in 23 years. I was mad,” Sadler said.

Sadler said he didn’t have his parking pass with him, because it was in his motorhome and he had just arrived and hadn’t been to his motorhome to retrieve it. He attempted to gain entry into the infield by presenting his driver credential.

“Oh yea, I know who you are, but you’re still not going in,” Sadler said he was told by the guard.

Sadler eventually gained entry by using someone else’s parking pass. Later in the day, Sadler detailed the incident in the track’s media center. That led to a heated discussion with Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matt Becherer.

Kasey Kahne, another driver who has retired as a full-time NASCAR driver, was involved in an altercation with a security person at a gated entrance to the Homestead-Miami Speedway driver motorhome lot in 2007. When the guard attempted to block him from entering the lot, because he didn’t present the proper credential, Kahne pushed him to the ground. Kahne was arrested. He was cleared after performing community service and a lawsuit filed by the security guard was settled for an undisclosed amount.

