NASCAR Xfinity: Elliott Sadler to run last race at Vegas

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 19: Elliott Sadler speaks to the media as one of the 12 remaining drivers eligible to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Media Day at Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on September 19, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Elliott Sadler is on the entry list for Saturday’s Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. According to Sadler, Saturday’s race will be his final NASCAR national-series race, ever.

“One hundred percent sure this is the last time I’ll ever put a helmet on,” Sadler told NBC Sports. “It definitely has a different feel to it than what we had at Homestead.”

Sadler retired from full-time competition at the end of the 2018 season. He ended his full-time driving career with JR Motorsports, also in the Xfinity Series. He began his NASCAR national-level career in 1995 and over the course of the years since, he raced in all three national series, running full-time seasons in Xfinity and Monster Energry NASCAR Cup. In the Xfinity Series, he won 13 races in 396-career starts.

After competing full-time in the Cup Series between 1999 and 2010, he made a full-time return to the Xfinity Series in 2011 and drove for teams including JR Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Kevin Harvick Inc., Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway Racing. He finished second in the series standings in 2016 and 2017 with JR Motorsports.

Saturday’s race will be Sadler’s second Xfinity race of the 2019 season, the other also coming with Kaulig Racing at Richmond Raceway in his home state of Virginia. He finished 12.

Chris Rice will be Sadler’s crew chief at Las Vegas. Rice was Sadler’s crew chief in the Late Model ranks in the 1990s. Together, they won a track championship at South Boston (Va.) Speedway in 1995.

