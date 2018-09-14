NASCAR Xfinity: entry list for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series closes out its regular season Saturday with the running of the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This weekend marks the first time time all three of NASCAR’s national series are racing at LVMS for the second time in a season. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson was the winner the last time the Xfinity Series was in Las Vegas in March.

Larson, though, won’t be in Saturday’s race, as Cup Series regulars are barred from competing in the last race of the regular season and playoff races for the Xfinity Series. Instead, Ross Chastain will be in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet for the second time.

Forty cars are on the entry list for Saturday’s race. Qualifying for the DC Solar 300 is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 5 p.m. Both may be seen on the NBC Sports Network.

Below is the complete entry list for the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: