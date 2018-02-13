NASCAR Xfinity: Eric McClure arrested

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure was arrested by the Smyth County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor charge, on Sunday. The report from the Sheriff’s Office lists McClure’s wife, Miranda, as the victim.

McClure was released on a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Smyth County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court on Feb. 21. McClure and his wife have seven children.

McClure last competed in NASCAR as a driver in 2016, racing primarily in the Xfinity Series. He made 288-career starts in the series. McClure also made three-career starts in NASCAR’s top series —one each yearly between 2004 and 2006. His driving career ended after a series of injuries, including multiple concussions. He now suffers from Epstein-Barr.

McClure has since partnered with Hal Martin to form Martin-McClure Racing that has competed in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East regional series. McClure has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team, turning the oversight of team operations to Martin. The team has yet to compete in the K&N Series in 2018, and NASCAR has confirmed that McClure does not have a NASCAR license for 2018, according to an NBC Sports report.

Martin-McClure Racing posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We are committed to our team’s values of transparency, professionalism, and performance. Our highest priority is to maintain a family-centered atmosphere where everyone is safe and protected. We strive to ensure that any contrary actions are met with a prompt and appropriate response.”

