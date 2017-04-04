NASCAR Xfinity: Eric Phillips fills in as No. 18 crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Eric Phillips has been named the crew chief for the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, according to a tweet from Catchfence.com ‘s Christopher Knight.

“Eric Phillips has been named crew chief of the No. 18 #NASCAR XFINITY Series car @TXMotorSpeedway for @Daniel_SuarezG ,” Knight tweeted Tuesday.

Phillips will be in the position of No. 18 crew chief in the Xfinity Series in place of Scott Graves. Graves has moved to the No. 19 JGR Toyota team of Daniel Suarez in the Sprint Cup Series to fill-in for Dave Rogers, who has taken a personal leave of absence from that race team. The length of Rogers’ absence and the specific reason for it are unknown.

Suarez also is slated to drive the No. 18 Toyota in the Xfinity race at Texas. Phillips and Suarez have worked together on the No. 18 Xfinity Series team before. Phillips was the regular crew chief and Suarez the driver of the No. 18 in the series in 2015. Together, they posted eight top-fives and 18 top-10 finishes in 33 races.

In all, Phillips has 67 races of experience as an Xfinity Series crew chief, resulting in 11 top-fives and 31 top-10 finishes. His one other full-time season in the series was in 2013 when he was a crew chief on the No. 77 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota team of driver Parker Kligerman. The Xfinity Series arm of KBM was merged into Joe Gibbs Racing.

