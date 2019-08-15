NASCAR Xfinity: Erik Jones in No. 81 at Bristol

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones, a Joe Gibbs Racing driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will be behind the wheel of the No. 81 Xtreme Concepts Racing Toyota on Friday night for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. he replaces Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Xtreme Concepts competes part-time in the Xfinity Series with a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing. Earnhardt has been the team’s driver to this point in the 2019 season, but prior to the Aug. 10 Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Earnhardt announced he had parted ways with sponsor iK9. That sponsorship deal put Earnhardt in Xtreme Concepts’ No. 81 and JGR’s No. 18, both on a part-time basis.

Friday night’s race at Bristol is the first for Xtreme Concepts Racing since Earnhardt’s departure. The team has one more race on its 2019 Xfinity Series schedule — the Aug. 31 race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The team has yet to name a driver for that race. Jones has 77-career Xfinity Series starts, the last 18 coming in 2017. He competed in the series full-time in 2016. He had nine wins in the series, including two at Bristol in 2016 and 2017.

