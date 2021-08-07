NASCAR Xfinity: Erik Jones returns for Watkins Glen

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 08: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 STANLEY Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will pull double duty at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. In addition to Sunday’s Cup Series race at the road course, he’ll also contend Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race as as driver of the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.



Saturday’s race will be Jones’ first in the Xfinity Series since 2019 when he crashed at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He drove for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series between 2014 and 2017, running full-time in the series in 2016. In 78-career Xfinity Series races, to date, Jones has nine wins.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to join a JAR lineup of some very talented drivers,” Jones said. “It will be great to return to the Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the #31 Camaro at Watkins Glen. With my past experience there I am hopeful we will be able to garner a great finish.”



JAR is in its first season of Xfinity Series competition. Other drivers to drive the No. 31, so far, this year include team owner Jordan Anderson, Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick and Kaz Grala.



Jones also has two wins in 169 Cup Series races and seven NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins in 42 races.

“Erik is a very talented driver and one that can immediately jump in and make a positive impact, bringing a wealth of knowledge and depth to the team,” Anderson said. “To have another Cup driver, who has been successful at every level he has been in, get behind the wheel of one our JAR race cars will help us continue to build our program for the future. My first full season competing in the Truck Series was Erik’s first full season, as well, as he went on to win the championship that year, so it is pretty exciting to see things come full circle for us to have the opportunity to work together.”



Jones will start 36th out of 40 cars Saturday. The race starting grid was determined by a formula that includes car owner points and the race finishing order and fastest laps of the most recent Xfinity Series race.



Below, is the starting grid for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen: