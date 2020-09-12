NASCAR Xfinity: Finchum disqualified, Leicht’s crew chief suspended after first Richmond race

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Austin Hill, driver of the #61 Toyora Tsusho Toyota, and Jeffrey Earnhardt, driver of the #0 KSDT CPA Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 61 Hattori Racing Toyota driven by Chad Finchum on Friday night in the GoBowling.com 250, the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond (Va.) Raceway this weekend, failed post-race inspection. As a result, Finchum was credited with a last-place finish after crossing the start/finish line in 27th position on the final lap.

The No 61 car didn’t meat minimum height requirements.

Also, Zach Gobble, crew chief on the No. 13 MBM Motorsports team of driver Stephen Leicht was suspended after Friday night’s race, because an axle fell off the car on the race track, a violation of section 12.5.2.7.4.e of the 2020 rule book. Gobble, will no be atop the No. 13 pit box for Saturday afternoon’s race at Richmond, the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250. Leicht finished 35th in Friday’s race.

