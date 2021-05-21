NASCAR Xfinity: five Cup Series drivers plan double-duty at COTA

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 09: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Throwback Ford, waves yo fans on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 09, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national divisions are heading to Circuit of the America’s this weekend to take on the 20-turn Austin, Texas, road course for the first time. Even though practice and qualifying sessions are on the weekend scheduled five NASCAR Cup Series drivers have signed up for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race for extra seat time.

Kevin Harvick will drive a No. 5 Ford for B.J. McLeod Racing. Saturday’s race will be the first of three Xfinity Series races Harvick plans to contest this season. He also plans to enter Xfinity road-course races at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on July 3 and the Aug. 14 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Those races also will be in preparation for inaugural Cup Series races at those tracks. Harvick last competed in the Xfinity Series in 2018.

“I tell all of the drivers we represent at KHI Management that nothing beats seat time, and that goes for me as well,” Harvick said. “I can learn and have some fun, all at the same time. Road-course racing and dirt-track racing is a challenge, and I’m always up for a challenge.”

One of Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates in the Cup series, Cole Custer, also will be in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race as driver of the No. 17 for SS Greenlight Racing. Saturday’s race will be Custer’s first in the Xfinity Series since 2019, his third full-time season in the series.

Both Richard Childress Racing drivers in the Cup Series, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick, have planned double-duty for the COTA race weekend. Dillon is slated to drive the No. 77 for Bassett Racing and Reddick the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing. The race will be Dillon’s first in the Xfinity series since 2019 but Reddick’s third of 2021 after winning back-to-back series titles in 2018 and 2019.

“I appreciate everyone at the Bommarito Automotive Group, Chevrolet and Jordan Anderson Racing for putting this opportunity together,” Reddick said. “I am hopeful that we will be able to have a great run in the Pit Boss 250 at COTA and built some solid momentum moving forward. Between the pairing of the Richard Childress Racing chassis and ECR motors they have, it will be great to get back behind the wheel of a familiar race car in the Xfinity Series.”

Xfinity Series all-time winningest driver Kyle Busch will be behind the wheel of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing entry for Saturday’s race. Although Busch continues to compete in the Xfinity Series as much as he is allowed, Saturday’s race will be his first Xfinity Series race of the season. He also plans to contest Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 19, Road America on July 3 and Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series also will be in action at COTA on Saturday, but Cup Series drivers are prohibited from entering that race, as it’s race two of the three-race Triple Truck Challenge program for the Truck Series.

Qualifying and racing for the Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas are both scheduled for Saturday, with qualifying scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CT and the race at 3 p.m. Sunday’s Cup Series race is scheduled for an approximate 1:30 p.m. green flag. Cup Series qualifying is scheduled for 10 a.m., also on Sunday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).