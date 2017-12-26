NASCAR Xfinity: Ford drivers team up for IMSA race at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford drivers working their ways up the NASCAR ladder — Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Ty Majeski — will take on sports car racing by running the IMSA Continental Challenge on the road course of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Multimatic Motorsports on Jan. 26, according to a recent press release from Ford. They’ll have sports car veteran Scott Maxwell as mentor. Driver pairings will be announced later.

“We have an outstanding group of young drivers coming up, and we feel putting them in this kind of environment with Scott Maxwell will benefit them for the rest of their careers,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said. “You have to be good on all types of tracks to compete for a NASCAR championship, and this will give each of them valuable road-course experience in our exciting Mustang GT4 with Multimatic Motorsports.”

Cindric already has road-course experience with Multimatic Motorsports.

“For me, with my background, some of my biggest moments in the early part of my career have been with Multimatic, racing Mustangs in the Continental Tire Series, so for me, I’m coming home,” Cindric said. I come from a different background than the other guys, and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun, learn a few things and, hopefully, bring home some hardware, because I know those Mustangs are pretty strong around Daytona. Scott and I have become really good friends, and he’s been a big help to me in my career, and I look forward to being teammates with him again and having a little fun throughout the weekend.”

Briscoe, Cindric and Majeski will share the driving duties of the No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018. Briscoe and Cindric were teammates at Brad Keselowski Racing, both as full-time drivers, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017. BKR shuttered operations at the end of the season. The upcoming season will be Custers second full-time season as driver of the No. 00 Ford in the Xfinity Series.

Majeski already has driven the No. 60 RFR Ford, making his first three career Xfinity Series starts in 2017 — two races at Iowa Speedway Newton and in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He posted his first-career top-10 finish in the car at Homestead in November.

