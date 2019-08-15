NASCAR Xfinity: Ford unveils Mustang for 2020 season

Courtesy of Ford Performance

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford unveiled Thursday its latest Mustang that will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, beginning in 2020.

“We’ve always talked about Mustang being a car that was born to race, and it’s been gratifying to see it performing so well in multiple series around the world,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said. “It’s a credit to all of our engineers and teams that have worked so hard to make Mustang a championship contender right out of the box.”

Ford has been running the Mustang in the Xfinity Series full-time since 2011 after entering it in a handful of races in 2010, its final yea fielding its Fusion in the series.

“When you think of muscle cars you think of Mustang, and for us in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, this is huge,” Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer said. “Anytime you get a new body style, it’s going to mean improved performance, and that’s something we’re all excited about. “I hear from Ford fans all the time about how happy they are that we’re racing Mustang in NASCAR, and I think they’re going to be even happier once they see this new car on the track.”

In the time since Ford made the move from the Fusion to the Mustang in the Xfinity Series, the manufacturer has claimed three drivers’ championships Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, and six owners’ championships with Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing.

.

“Ford and NASCAR have enjoyed a long and storied partnership, and the iconic Mustang has solidified its place within that legacy with an impressive performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Operations and International Development Ben Kennedy said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what the newest generation of the Mustang will do on the track.”

Below, is a video of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford Mustang:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).