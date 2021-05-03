NASCAR Xfinity: former driver Eric McClure passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure passed away May 2, 2021, at the age of 42.

“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday, May 2, 2021,” a statement from the family read. “They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.”

A cause of death was not released, but McClure suffered multiple health issues in recent years, including rhabdomyolysis, a severe musculoskeletal disorder caused by muscular injuries that can lead to kidney failure. His racing career also was marred by several severe crashes that resulted in multiple concussions.

McClure raced, primarily in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, running 288 races between 2003 and 2016. He posted one top-10 race finish, an eighth in the 2013 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

McClure also entered three NASCAR Cup Series races, one each year between 2004 and 2006. He posted a career-best finish of 26th in his series debut at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

McClure was the nephew of former Cup Series team owner Larry McClure. He ventured into team ownership himself, with the formation of Martin-McClure Racing that competed in the ARCA Menards East Series in 2016.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure,” a statement from NASCAR read. “NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends.”

McClure had seven daughters and a fiancee, Keira Brinegar.

