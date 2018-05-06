NASCAR Xfinity: former J.P. Motorsports crew member arrested, suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

Lawrence Hayden, a former crew member for J.P. Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was arrested on Friday and indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after an altercation with team co-owner Jerry Hattaway in which Hayden broke Hattaway’s jaw.

“Crew member Lawrence Hayden has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR following his arrest by the Dover Police Department. NASCAR will continue working with local law enforcement and will have no further comment at this time,” read a statement released by NASCAR on Saturday.

According to the Dover Police Department, the incident began as an argument over Hayden’s employment status with the race team before escalating into a physical altercation.

Hattaway was treated at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. Meanwhile, Hayden was charged with a count of second-degree assault. He was released on a $500 bond.

J.P. Motorsports is a two-car team in the Xfinity Series, fielding the No. 45 for Josh Bilicki and the No. 55 for Stephen Leicht.

