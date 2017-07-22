NASCAR Xfinity: further limitations on Cup drivers in series considered

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is considering further limitations on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ participation in the Xfinity Series, according to Xfinity Series Director Wayne Auton at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday. The Xfinity Series runs the Lilly Diabetes 250 at IMS on Saturday as a companion race to the Brickyard 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series there Sunday.

“There are limitations we set forth this year, and I think everyone accepted them,” Auton said. “We want to make sure we have 40 race cars on the track every week and 40 competitive cars every week.”

Prior to the start of the 2017 race season, NASCAR placed limitations on Cup Series drivers in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series that forbade active Cup drivers with more than five years of Cup experience from competing in more than 10 Xfinity Series races per season. Those drivers also were forbidden from competing in playoff races and the four races that made up the Dash 4 Cash program. Meanwhile, active Cup drivers with fewer than five years of Cup experience still are allowed to run as many Xfinity races as they want, except they can’t run the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We have been in talks with teams about even limiting the number of races more or stay where we’re at,” Auton said. “Those conversations are ongoing. Stay tuned. I think some announcements will be coming out here pretty soon on what the garage area has asked us to look at.”

Options being considered include limiting experienced Cup drivers to five regular-season races per season.

Despite the limitations put in place for 2017, Cup drivers have won all but four of the Xfinity Series races, so far, this season. William Byron has two wins and Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed each have a win, accounting for the four other four races.

“I’m very proud of how our Xfinity drivers have held up this year,” Auton said. “They are really driving hard this year to make sure they have a chance to get in the playoffs and go down to Homestead and get that championship.”

