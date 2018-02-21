NASCAR Xfinity: Garrett Smithley moves to No. 15 for Atlanta, Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

JD Motorsports driver Garrett Smithley will swap numbers with teammate Matt Mills for Saturday’s Rinnai 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, the second and third races of the 2018 season. For those two races, Smithley will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet and Mills the No. 0.

“Matt and Garrett are both very talented drivers with great potential, so I want to give them both the best opportunity to race as competitively as possible,” JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis said. “This change will positively affect our entire organization, and all of the drivers and crew chiefs believe that this is the best for our company. We had a fantastic race at Daytona, and I’m ready to follow that up with an incredible weekend in Atlanta.”

Among JD Motorsports entries, the No. 0 finished 2017 highest in car owner points. Last year’s points standings are used to determine provisional starting positions for the first handful of races in 2018.

Smithley drove the No. 0 to a fifth-place finish in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17. Joe Nemechek drove the No. 15 at Daytona, finishing 23rd. Ross Chastain drove JD Motorsports’ No. 4 entry to a ninth-place finish at Daytona.

